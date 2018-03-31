Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $5.08 Million in STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of STORE Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on STORE Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 4,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Volk bought 4,250 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,475 shares of company stock worth $295,603. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,822.13, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

