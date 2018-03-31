Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.42 Million Position in MDC Partners (MDCA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,509 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.42% of MDC Partners worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MDC Partners by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDCA. BidaskClub lowered MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on MDC Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.59. MDC Partners has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.70 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. equities analysts forecast that MDC Partners will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

