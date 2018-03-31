Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.50% of Phoenix New Media worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,532,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 228,500 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,617,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 284,672 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.93, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. Phoenix New Media Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.98 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Phoenix New Media Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited is a media company providing content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile and television channels in China. The Company enables consumers to access professional news and other information, and upload text and images (UGC) on the Internet and through their mobile devices.

