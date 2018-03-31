Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 14,191.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,111 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.14% of Matador Resources worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Matador Resources by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Matador Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Matador Resources stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $3,267.63, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segments include exploration and production, and midstream.

