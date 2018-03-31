Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Homeowners Choice Inc (HCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Homeowners Choice Inc (NYSE:HCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.81% of Homeowners Choice at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homeowners Choice in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Homeowners Choice by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Homeowners Choice by 7.8% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 62,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Homeowners Choice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Homeowners Choice by 24.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homeowners Choice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Homeowners Choice from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homeowners Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $38.16 on Friday. Homeowners Choice Inc has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $360.92, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Homeowners Choice (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. Homeowners Choice had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Homeowners Choice’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Homeowners Choice Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Homeowners Choice announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Homeowners Choice’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.67%.

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

