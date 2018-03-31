Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.29% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In related news, VP Lawrence J. Hineline sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $994,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $50,018.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,309.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,210 shares of company stock worth $1,846,548 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

ITCI stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 39,745.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/two-sigma-investments-lp-takes-position-in-intra-cellular-therapies-inc-itci.html.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.