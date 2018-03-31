Raymond James & Associates Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,652 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,377,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,046,000 after buying an additional 232,637 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,462,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,828,000 after buying an additional 629,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,940,000 after buying an additional 2,035,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,668,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $589,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,149,593.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26,933.92, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

