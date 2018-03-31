ENI (ENI) Given a €16.50 Price Target by UBS Analysts

UBS set a €16.50 ($20.37) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs set a €17.80 ($21.98) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($16.67) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Societe Generale set a €17.00 ($20.99) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.48 ($19.11).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €14.29 ($17.65) on Wednesday. ENI has a 12 month low of €12.94 ($15.98) and a 12 month high of €15.44 ($19.06).

