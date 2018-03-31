UBS Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for Leoni (ETR:LEO)

UBS set a €51.00 ($62.96) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($70.37) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leoni presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.64 ($72.40).

Shares of ETR:LEO opened at €51.92 ($64.10) on Wednesday. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €39.21 ($48.41) and a fifty-two week high of €66.20 ($81.73).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

