Salesforce.com (CRM) Given a $144.00 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a $144.00 target price on Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, www.tipranks.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr upgraded Salesforce.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce.com from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce.com to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salesforce.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.91.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.30. 7,794,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,034,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84,003.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.44, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $81.55 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. analysts predict that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $566,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $1,133,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,371 shares of company stock worth $37,143,087 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

