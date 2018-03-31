Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Rambus worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Rambus by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rambus by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rambus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rambus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,484.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $73,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,395.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laura Stark sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $41,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,925 shares of company stock worth $335,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

