UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $172,000 in Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,652,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 82,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

HTBK stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.62, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 24,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $379,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,022.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $172,000 in Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-invests-172000-in-heritage-commerce-corp-htbk.html.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.