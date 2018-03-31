UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 176,263 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,266,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,263 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Altria Group worth $447,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,125,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 499,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.45 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.99.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. 5,888,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $118,435.98, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

