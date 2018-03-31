UBS Raises Anglo American (AAL) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective increased by UBS from GBX 1,360 ($18.79) to GBX 1,650 ($22.80) in a report released on Wednesday, www.digitallook.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($17.96) to GBX 1,400 ($19.34) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,700 ($23.49) to GBX 1,950 ($26.94) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,550 ($21.41) to GBX 1,580 ($21.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 ($20.72) to GBX 2,000 ($27.63) in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,737.81 ($24.01).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,661 ($22.95) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 950.10 ($13.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,870 ($25.84).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.

In other news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 109,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($23.39), for a total value of £1,847,638.62 ($2,552,692.21).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

