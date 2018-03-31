UBS Analysts Give Salzgitter (SZG) a €42.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €42.00 ($51.85) target price by equities research analysts at UBS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($64.20) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs set a €58.00 ($71.60) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.87 ($54.16).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock opened at €41.54 ($51.28) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €29.74 ($36.72) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($64.69).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/ubs-reiterates-42-00-price-target-for-salzgitter-szg-updated.html.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology business units. The Strip Steel business unit manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel, cold-rolled steel, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.