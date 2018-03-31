UBS Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Porsche (PAH3)

UBS set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on Porsche (ETR:PAH3) in a research report report published on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($127.16) target price on Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs set a €102.00 ($125.93) price target on Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($101.23) price target on Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.39 ($99.25).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €67.50 ($83.33) on Wednesday. Porsche has a 1 year low of €47.28 ($58.37) and a 1 year high of €80.14 ($98.94).

About Porsche

Porsche Automobil Holding SE operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. Its products include motorcycles, sports cars, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. The company markets and sells its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

