UFO Coin (UFO) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

UFO Coin (CURRENCY:UFO) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, UFO Coin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UFO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Coinhouse and CoinExchange. UFO Coin has a total market cap of $9.53 million and $1,812.00 worth of UFO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UFO Coin alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002775 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00086493 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013100 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000451 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007734 BTC.

UFO Coin Profile

UFO Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. UFO Coin’s total supply is 3,561,690,637 coins. UFO Coin’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins. UFO Coin’s official website is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for UFO Coin is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UFO Coin Coin Trading

UFO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coinhouse and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to buy UFO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UFO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UFO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UFO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.