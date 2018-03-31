UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of UGI worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of UGI by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 673,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,459. The company has a market cap of $7,685.29, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. UGI’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Perreault purchased 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $99,811.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/ugi-corp-ugi-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp-updated.html.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.