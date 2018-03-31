UGI Corp (UGI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,524,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Perreault bought 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $7,685.29, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

