Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) declared a dividend on Monday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $14.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ULE opened at GBX 1,383 ($19.11) on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,138 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,231 ($30.82).

Several research firms have recently commented on ULE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,735 ($23.97) to GBX 1,675 ($23.14) in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,550 ($21.41) to GBX 1,300 ($17.96) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,045 ($28.25) to GBX 1,290 ($17.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,686.43 ($23.30).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport and energy markets, by applying electronic and software technologies. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

