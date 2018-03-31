UniCoin Reaches Market Cap of $720,062.00 (UNIC)

UniCoin (CURRENCY:UNIC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. UniCoin has a total market cap of $720,062.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of UniCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One UniCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00286035 BTC.

Version (V) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018168 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000198 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002153 BTC.

UniCoin Profile

UNIC is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. UniCoin’s total supply is 2,993,774 coins. The official website for UniCoin is unicoins.tumblr.com.

UniCoin Coin Trading

UniCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase UniCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

