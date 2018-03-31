Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Union Bankshares (UNB) Stock Price

News stories about Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Union Bankshares earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.6055213565212 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ UNB traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $50.80. 7,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474. The firm has a market cap of $226.85, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.37. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/union-bankshares-unb-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-15-updated.html.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.