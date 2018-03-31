Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $134.43 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $101.06 and a one year high of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $104,761.96, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/union-pacific-co-unp-stake-raised-by-valley-national-advisers-inc.html.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.