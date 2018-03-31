Uniqure (QURE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 179,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,458. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $744.57, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 174.25% and a negative net margin of 604.72%. equities research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 21,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $430,980.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 39,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $850,750.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,679 shares of company stock worth $1,666,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 532,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 462,049 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Uniqure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Uniqure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Uniqure (QURE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/uniqure-qure-raised-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company's principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.