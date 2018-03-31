United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Edward Jones upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, January 8th. Knight Equity restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.61 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 775.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,766,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $76,351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,311,000 after acquiring an additional 577,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $59,380,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,790,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 428,742 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89,995.48, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

