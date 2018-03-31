M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of United Technologies worth $82,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,514,316,000 after buying an additional 2,401,795 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in United Technologies by 14,827.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,079,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,442,000 after buying an additional 1,072,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,693,250,000 after buying an additional 848,623 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,244,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,067,000 after buying an additional 756,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in United Technologies by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,567,000 after buying an additional 673,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,379. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $100,628.11, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/united-technologies-co-utx-position-raised-by-mt-bank-corp-updated.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.