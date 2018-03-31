United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $44,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 750.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “positive” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS set a $155.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

NYSE:UTX opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $100,628.11, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

