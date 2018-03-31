United Therapeutics (UTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.36. The stock had a trading volume of 369,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,722. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The firm has a market cap of $4,858.45, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.55 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 43,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,687.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 43,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $4,780,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,753.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,962 shares of company stock worth $12,137,636 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

