United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

UUGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS upgraded United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Utilities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

UUGRY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. 49,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $27.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/united-utilities-group-plc-uugry-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC is a water company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 55,000 hectares of land around its reservoirs.

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.