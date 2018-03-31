UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Increased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 546.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,804.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,659,047.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $2,243,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares in the company, valued at $397,399,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $162.74 and a 52 week high of $250.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $207,079.86, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

