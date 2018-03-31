Unitus Price Down 36.8% This Week (CRYPTO:UIS)

Unitus (CURRENCY:UIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Unitus has a total market cap of $926,051.00 and approximately $538.00 worth of Unitus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unitus has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One Unitus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,964.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.05716440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.31 or 0.09974460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.01694730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.91 or 0.02585070 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00207573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00641000 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00081193 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.44 or 0.02693930 BTC.

About Unitus

Unitus (UIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2014. Unitus’ total supply is 46,785,866 coins. The Reddit community for Unitus is /r/Unitus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unitus is unitus.online. Unitus’ official Twitter account is @UnitusCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unitus allows users to mine via the algorithm of their choice. The website however has not been working for some time. “

Unitus Coin Trading

Unitus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Unitus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitus using one of the exchanges listed above.

