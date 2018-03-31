Unity Ingot Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million (UNY)

Unity Ingot (CURRENCY:UNY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Unity Ingot token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Unity Ingot has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Unity Ingot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unity Ingot has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00727748 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00157889 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Unity Ingot Token Profile

Unity Ingot’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Unity Ingot’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,000,000 tokens. The official website for Unity Ingot is unityingot.com. Unity Ingot’s official Twitter account is @IngotTokenFam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unity Ingot Token Trading

Unity Ingot can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy Unity Ingot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unity Ingot must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unity Ingot using one of the exchanges listed above.

