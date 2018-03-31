Universa Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,044.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $29.38 million and $14,044.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00719904 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000485 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00158334 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,710,945,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain. Universa’s official website is www.universa.io.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood. It is not possible to buy Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

