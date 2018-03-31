Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

In related news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $181,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $147,469.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UEIC stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. 78,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,861. The firm has a market cap of $717.71, a P/E ratio of -67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $181.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.42 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/universal-electronics-inc-ueic-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.