Axa Sells 28,500 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)

AXA reduced its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. AXA owned about 0.09% of Universal Insurance worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Universal Insurance by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Scott P. Callahan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $79,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at $260,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UVE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 price objective on Universal Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

NYSE:UVE opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1,112.13, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $201.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (UVE) is a private personal residential homeowners insurance company in Florida. The Company performs substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration, and claims processing and settlement internally. The Company’s subsidiaries include Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC).

