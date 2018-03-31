Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULH. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 19,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,401. The stock has a market cap of $600.28, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.54. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/universal-logistics-holdings-inc-ulh-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.