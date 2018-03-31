Unobtanium (UNO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,229.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Unobtanium has a market cap of $27.95 million and approximately $20,229.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $140.88 or 0.01999640 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,092.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.86 or 0.09934060 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00021755 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00152815 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019717 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020801 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002872 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002419 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007757 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 198,428 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

