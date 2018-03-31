Upfiring Hits Market Cap of $3.15 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $44,843.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002752 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00720219 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014075 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00157922 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030239 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,085,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

