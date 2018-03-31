Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Director Scott A. Belair Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Director Scott A. Belair sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,303,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $4,000.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

