Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Urban Outfitters earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the apparel retailer an impact score of 46.3578774519046 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on URBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.04.

URBN stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,000.87, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $405,331.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Belair sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,470,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,303,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,865 shares of company stock worth $6,907,509. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

