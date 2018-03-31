V Wealth Management LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 996.3% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 320,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $309,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,447.34 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $859.02 and a one year high of $1,617.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $700,667.69, a P/E ratio of 318.10, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,655.33 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,755.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,481.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

