Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $22.66 Million Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $12.72 on Friday. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66,368.53, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.55.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.32 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Vale Profile

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

