The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Validus were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Validus in the third quarter worth $116,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Validus by 4,598.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Validus by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Validus in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Validus during the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of Validus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $463,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E.A. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of Validus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,625 shares of company stock worth $1,926,463. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VR. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Validus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Validus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Validus in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Validus stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Validus (NYSE:VR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($1.00). Validus had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $346.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Validus Holdings, Ltd. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Validus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.06%.

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

