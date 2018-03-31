ValuEngine Lowers Amber Road (AMBR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amber Road from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Amber Road from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.74 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amber Road presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Amber Road stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Amber Road has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.87, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. sell-side analysts predict that Amber Road will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,834,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 234,857 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Amber Road by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,574,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. raised its holdings in Amber Road by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 1,384,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 187,879 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Amber Road by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,246,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 230,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amber Road by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

