Vault Coin (VLTC) Trading Down 26.3% This Week

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Vault Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Vault Coin has a market cap of $4,316.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vault Coin has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vault Coin alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000407 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000876 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About Vault Coin

Vault Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official website is vltcoin.org. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vault Coin

Vault Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vault Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vault Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Vault Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vault Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.