VeChain Price Down 28% Over Last 7 Days (VEN)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, VeChain has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $44.92 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00034563 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, HitBTC, COSS and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00719466 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00160661 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00176598 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 coins and its circulating supply is 523,270,505 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain is a blockchain decentralized for products and information, building a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

VeChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BigONE, Binance, EtherDelta, Huobi, Liqui, Qryptos, Gate.io, COSS, Lbank and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

