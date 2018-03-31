Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($2.14) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 160 ($2.21) to GBX 120 ($1.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vectura Group to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.64) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 139.38 ($1.93).

Shares of VEC stock opened at GBX 77.65 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Vectura Group has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 166.97 ($2.31).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

