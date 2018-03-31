Vectura Group’s (LON:VEC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.66) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.54% from the company’s previous close.

VEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vectura Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.64) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.14) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 139.38 ($1.93).

LON VEC opened at GBX 77.65 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Vectura Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.97 ($2.31).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

