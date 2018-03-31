Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 865 ($11.95).

VED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($16.03) target price on shares of Vedanta Resources in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vedanta Resources in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs increased their target price on shares of Vedanta Resources from GBX 940 ($12.99) to GBX 950 ($13.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of VED stock opened at GBX 707.20 ($9.77) on Friday. Vedanta Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 558.50 ($7.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 981.80 ($13.56).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vedanta Resources (VED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/vedanta-resources-ved-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.