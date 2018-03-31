ValuEngine Lowers Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) to Sell

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 479,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,754. Vedanta has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,022.43, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 10,606.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants.

